Stefano Pioli Disappointed with the Refereeing in the 1-0 Loss against Juventus

Inter Milan manager Stefano Pioli said that his team should have earned a penalty in the 1-0 loss against Juventus during the weekend.



Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado, who is already Juventus, scored the only goal of the game just before the half time. Pioli felt that Inter Milan should have been awarded at least two penalties in the entire game. According to the Inter Milan manager, referee Nicola Rizzoli failed to notice the handball by Giorgio Chiellini and the tackle from Mario Mandzukic in the box. Incidentally, both fouls were on Mauro Icardi.

Pioli will have reasons to be aggrieved with this defeat considering that it could have reduced the deficit on clubs like Napoli and Roma even further. Inter Milan have been on a stupendous run of form since the appointment of Pioli in November. After making a poor start under the regime of Frank de Boer, the club brought in Pioli in order to improve the results.



Inter Milan have been going through one of their best spells in the last five years after managing to win nine out of the last 10 games. That solitary defeat came in the game against Juventus. Pioli felt that Inter Milan were playing extremely well in the game that they received at least something out of the fixture.

"There was some tension at the final whistle, certainly, because of the Perisic red card, but also the two penalties in the first half.We played on level terms with Juventus and created the chances, but the incidents did not favour us. The images are clear, Mandzukic's tackle was a penalty and it should've been awarded. I used to be a defender, so I can tell Chiellini lost his man and lifted his elbow on Icardi,” said Pioli, as Juventus race to yet another league title.