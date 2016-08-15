NAPOLI MIGHT NOT REPLACE HIGUAIN

Italian giant Napoli are reported not to be keen on finding a replacement for former top striker Gonzalo Higuain that was sold to archrival Juventus for a record transfer fee.

A lot of consistently scoring strikers were linked with the club o serve as replacement. However, Football Italia opined that the management might go with the option of Manolo Gabbiadini and Arkadiusz Milik this season.

Higuain moved to Juve for €90 million after shattering Serie A records with his 36 goals in 35 games achievement in the last term. Napoli hoped to replace him with Mauro Icardi, but Inter Milan kept turning down their offers with the latest being €62 million.

Other top options are AC Milan's Carlos Bacca, Juventus striker Simone Zaza and even Fiorentina's Nikola Kalinic, although he is currently playing at the Olympics, so wouldn't be such a favourable option.

CalcioNapoli24 propose that the pre season training made the director of the club Cristiano Giuntoli opt to focus on Gabbiadini and Milik. Since the transfer of Milik from Ajax for €32 million, he has been decent and even dubbed the new Robert Lewandowski in his country. The 22-year old polish international will be starting the season for the team for now.

Napoli still have to make a decision in some other parts of the squad. The club is still struggling with English Premier League outfit Chelsea and Torino as they are going back and forth over defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Nikola Maksimovic. There’s also Sweden international Victor Lindelof in the picture. Benfica want €30 million for the player but the Portuguese side still want to keep the 22-year old player.

Napoli could sell Koulibaly to Chelsea for €50 million, but they will only let the defender go if they find a capable replacement. With that stalling, they have not been able to decide. The season is set to begin in Italy so final decisions would have to be made soonest.