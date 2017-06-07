NAPOLI TO INCREASE BID FOR MORENO

Serie A giant Napoli are expected to return with a better offer for Liverpool’s Alberto Moreno after the Reds rejected their bid last month. Liverpool want the full £15 million they value him but the Partenopei are hoping for some sort of bargain.

After confirming the arrival of Bordeaux winger Adam Ounas, the club want to boost their defensive cover with the embattled defender. Liverpool paid £12 million for Moreno in 2014 so Napoli are hoping to get him for £11 million. The Reds have refused the bid.

Corriere dello Sport claims the Italian side want Moreno to play in the right back role in the forthcoming season. Jurgen Klopp lost confidence in the player last term so he dropped in the pecking order. Roma could also offer a breath of life to the player’s career but they would have to offer close to £15 million to get him - Napoli ae the current favourites to sign him according to sport.netbet.co.uk, though a number of teams are still in discussions with the player's agent.

Klopp would prefer to stick with the versatile James Milner in the capacity while he brings in a younger option as backup. Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Hull City Andy Robertson.

The German tactician has also been linked with Mexico international Raul Jimenez. The Benfica star played at the FIFA Confed Cup, and scored in the 2-1 victory over New Zealand before being sent off in the game against Euro 2016 champs Portugal in the third place match.

Meanwhile, one man on his way back to the English Premier League could be Pepe Reina - Newcastle United have refused to end their chase for the Napoli keeper, who used to work with Rafa Benitez in England before he moved to the Serie A side.

The player was set to extend his contract with the Serie A side as it enters the final year but the club only offered him a one-year deal which Reina rejected. The goalkeeper wanted better wages and a two year deal but Napoli are insistent on the current offer.

The Partenopei are not very keen on offering the keeper a better deal as he is set to turn 35 when the football season resumes. Reina does not want to enter the new season with uncertainty over his future so he would likely hand in transfer request if both parties cannot reach a compromise. All this plays out in favour of the Magpies. The last issue would be transfer fee cost which United should be able to pay to get him.

Napoli are reportedly making enquiries into Man City keeper Geronimo Rulli but it is unknown if he would be the long term replacement for Reina.

Napoli probably need the cash, as the club has been linked to numerous players in the transfer market this summer - Roma full back Mario Rui is a target, as is Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao, and Alex Berenguer as well.

Reports say the deal for Adam Ounas is already done and dusted after he flew in for medicals. The 20-year old Bordeaux winger would cost around €12 millon in transfer and bonuses.