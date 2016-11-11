MILAN COACH DISPEL FABREGAS LINK

AC Milan head coach Vincenzo Montella has dispelled rumours linking Chelsea out-of-favour star player Cesc Fabregas with a move to the club.



Fabregas was widely speculated as the replacement for injured Milan player Riccardo Montolivo. Montolivo is expected to remain sidelined for the almost the rest of the season after he picked up a knee ligament injury during international duty. Montolivo picked up the injury during the Italy-Spain duel in Turin.

Fabregas is reportedly pondering over his next step after falling in Coach Antonio Conte’s priority list at Stamford Bridge. He has spent a huge part of the season as an alternative, and has missed national team invitation due to lack of regular playing time.

“We are looking for a player who has the characteristics of Montolivo who can play in a midfield too. Fabregas? He doesn’t have those particular attributes,” Montella told Corriere della Sera. The tactician ruled out any possible move for the player when the opportunity presents itself in January.



Fabregas, 29, isn’t getting any younger, and a wrong move might effectively end his playing career as his options would definitely have reduced drastically compared to a few years ago. The former Arsenal and Barcelona play maker has played in just four Premier League games this term, but he remains contracted to the London-based outfit till 2019.

Red Devils player Ander Herrera was picked ahead of the Spain international in the Spanish set-up. It is expected that if things remain as they stand, Fabregas will likely make a switch to get regular playing time, particularly for a player of his status. Milan reportedly tried signing him during the summer after he had a relatively poor run last term but Conte refused to allow him leave. The use of N’Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic has blocked opportunities for the former Gunner.