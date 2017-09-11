Max Allegri explains Gonzalo Higuain's absence

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has insisted that the decision to drop Gonzalo Higuain to the bench for the Turin derby was purely to give him a rest.



The Old Lady maintained their perfect start to the Serie A campaign as they brushed aside city rivals Torino by a comfortable 4-0 score.

Speaking after the game, Allegri thanked Mandzukic for stepping up in Higuain's absence whilst insisting that the rest would benefit that the latter in the long run, he said: "Higuain was on the bench because there are many games and I preferred to give him a rest. He’s an important player for us, there are moments when things work better at one time than another. There will be times when everyone gets time out, otherwise we won’t be able to maintain our consistency."

Paulo Dybala continued his fine start to the campaign with another brace to his name whilst Miralem Pjanic and Alex Sandro also found the scoresheet in the 4-0 rout. As a result of the win, Juventus move equal on points (18) with league leaders Napoli, who hold a superior goal difference.



The Naples outfit have not put a foot wrong since the start of the season, and Allegri admits that Maurizio Sarri's side should be considered as serious contenders for the Scudetto this term, he added: "Napoli are playing very good football and getting results, which after all is what really matters. People only remember those who finish first, not second or third when playing well.”

Juventus focus will now shift to the Champions League where they face a tricky midweek game against Olympiacos. The Greek champions have proved tricky opponents for the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in the past, and the Old Lady will hope to avoid any slip up which could cost them dear in their quest to reach a third Champions League final in four seasons.