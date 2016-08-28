Massimiliano Allegri reckons Miralem Pjanic as Best Future Player

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri reckons that midfielder Miralem Pjanic has the potential to become one of the best playmakers in the world.



After spending five years at Roma, the Bosnian midfielder has completed a move to the reigning Italian champions. Juventus spent a whopping € 32 million on the 26-year-old, as they were also aware that midfielder Paul Pogba would be leaving to Manchester United. Pjanic is not the most expensive acquisition by Juventus in the summer, as they spend an even bigger amount – £ 78 million – on striker Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli.