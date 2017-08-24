Liverpool midfielder speaks on future amid Juventus speculation

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has insisted that he is preparing for the new season at Anfield despite the ongoing speculation over his future.
The Germany international is apparently a transfer target for Serie A giants Juventus, who are looking to bolster the heart of their midfield. The Old Lady won their sixth successive Serie A crown last term, but they are still looking to strengthen their squad with as many as six players having arrived in Turin.
Can has been a regular target for Juventus since the end of last season, and the versatile midfielder has taken time to speak on his future following his recent return to pre-season duty. "It’s a big season and I think it’s a big season for the team as well. Last season we did quite well but we could do better, so we will try to do it better this year and push on. I want to push on as well and I want to have good confidence and play a good season," he told the club's official website.
The 23-year-old starred alongside his young Germany teammates at the Confederations Cup where they beat Chile in the final, and he will now seek to establish himself as the Reds' first-choice in midfield, which has often lacked the presence of a leader. Jordan Henderson has been commendable with the job on his day, but his injury concerns have often let him down during the campaign.
Juventus made the surprise choice to sell Leonardo Bonucci to arch-rivals AC Milan earlier this summer, and they are now on the search for a new signing who could provide the solidity in the team, be it from the centre of the park. Can has previously featured in the centre-back and right-back positions in his career and the Italian giants will maintain their interest so long as the player does not extend his contract. Can has less than 12 months left on his current Reds deal, and he is said to want at least double of his £55,000-a-week wages in order to commit his