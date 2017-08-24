Liverpool midfielder speaks on future amid Juventus speculation

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has insisted that he is preparing for the new season at Anfield despite the ongoing speculation over his future.



The Germany international is apparently a transfer target for Serie A giants Juventus, who are looking to bolster the heart of their midfield. The Old Lady won their sixth successive Serie A crown last term, but they are still looking to strengthen their squad with as many as six players having arrived in Turin.

Can has been a regular target for Juventus since the end of last season, and the versatile midfielder has taken time to speak on his future following his recent return to pre-season duty. "It’s a big season and I think it’s a big season for the team as well. Last season we did quite well but we could do better, so we will try to do it better this year and push on. I want to push on as well and I want to have good confidence and play a good season," he told the club's official website.