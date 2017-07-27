Leonardo Bonucci thanks Juventus fans after AC Milan move

Italy international Leonardo Bonucci made a surprise decision to join AC Milan earlier this week after the Old Lady agreed on a £35m sum for his sale - subject to a medical.
The former Bari man has agreed terms over a five-year deal at San Siro, where he began his initial career with cross-city rivals Inter.
The Rossoneri have been making big moves in the transfer window after having signed as many as nine players but Bonucci's arrival puts the icing on the cake on their summer business. Bonucci formed a brilliant bond alongside Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli at the heart of the Old Lady backline, but his strained relationship with manager Max Allegri meant that one of the pair had to breakup.
Bonucci apologised for his bust up with Allegri in the backend of last season, but this could not patch things up as the player also had his differences with several of the first-team players. Following hisdeparture from Turin, the centre-back posted a heartfelt farewell on Instagram where they was no mention on the gaffer.
The statement read: "Seven seasons have passed. Seven seasons of victories, of dreams come true, of growth achieved via an empathic and exceptional bond with Juve, in its absolute entirety. Six Scudetti, all experienced and earned by fighting. Naturally, there remains the great regret of not winning the Champions League, but stronger than that is the pride of success achieved and of being part of a big Family. What I see today looking behind me is in any case a splendid story, worthy of reaching its conclusion in full respect and affection, without undermining what I experienced together with the Club, the Captain, my teammates and fans. Thank you for everything, Juve."
Bonucci was tempted to join the ambitious project at MilanSerie A holders will look to move on from their latest setback in order to maintain their quest for a seventh successive Italian crown.