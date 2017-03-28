Inter Have Sufficient Quality to win Without Mauro Icardi, says Stefano Pioli

There has been a common suggestion that Inter Milan are too reliant on the presence of Mauro Icardi that the club will not be able to sustain a challenge for the top three places without the Argentine striker.



Icardi has been one of the top players in the Italian Serie A over the last few years. Only a few weeks ago, he was the top scorer in the division. Even now, he remains one of the best players after having scored 17 goals – five fewer than Torino forward Andrea Belotti. However, he recently missed the game against Empoli.

Inter Milan were in danger of dropping points in the game, but the club managed to achieve a victory thanks to goals from Eder Martins and AntonioCandreva. After the game, manager Stefano Pioli admitted that Icardi was an important player for the Inter Milan team but the game against Empoli showed that Inter have the quality to deal with the absence of the Argentine.



The 24-year-old is regarded as one of the top strikers in world football. He has a long-term contract with Inter Milan which does not expire until 2021. Yet, he has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Barcelona. Icardi has scored 17 goals in 25 league games this season.

"Icardi is a great player and I cannot wait to have him back, but that's only him. There is a team that has shown it can grow and be able to get to a great level.Juventus-Inter is behind us, and we have demonstrated this by working with care and serenity.We must try to motivate ourselves, stay in touch with our ambitions and take the appropriate chances. The opponent was not easy and we had a good game. We reacted and I'm happy," said Icardi.