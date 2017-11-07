Gianluigi Donnarumma dismisses Mino Raiola split

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma took to social media to suggest that he has no split with agent Mino Raiola over the recent controversy.

The 18-year-old snubbed a fresh contract with the Rossoneri earlier this month, and he has since received widespread criticism from the fans, who believe the decision was influenced by the player’s representative.

Following the news, fans appeared to throw fake money notes towards the young shot-stopper during his participation for Italy against Denmark at the Under-21 European championships. Later on, there had been suggestions that he had ended his association with super-agent Mino Raiola, but Donnarumma has himself dismissed the claims by tweeting his support towards his representative, he wrote: “#Donnarumma #Raiola Yesterday, today and tomorrow!"

The San Siro graduate currently has only 12 months left on his contract, but the club’s hierarchy are nevertheless keen on keeping hold of his services. Manager Vincenzo Montella had discussed the player’s transfer situation with his family recently, but his father Alphonso insists that he won’t influence his son’s decision, he said: "I hope that all the massive media interest in this ends soon. We parents are not influencing Gigio's decision in the slightest -- we just hope he gets what is best for him and what makes him happy."

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are among the leading candidates to sign Donnarumma this summer, but the Rossoneri would still require a world-record sum for a goalkeeper in order to part ways with their teenager. The Milan giants have recruited the likes of Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva to bolster their squad with their Chinese owners eager to take the club back to their olden days, when they were regulars in the latter stages of the Champions League. Juventus have dominated proceedings in the Serie A over the last six seasons, but there is a sense that this could change next season with AS Roma, Napoli among others hoping to bridge the gap to the Turin giants.