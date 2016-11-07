CESARE PRANDELLI: LAZIO IS INTERVIEWING OTHER COACHES BUT I GAVE THEM MY WORD

Cesare Prandelli said he has given his word to Italian club Lazio FC, even though they are interviewing other coaches.



He said he “shook hands and I gave my word.” The former Italy, Fiorentina and Galatasaray boss agreed terms almost a month ago, but Lazio are still out for any coach they believe would help them get the desired results they want in the next campaign.

Prandelli told news agency ANSA:

“I met (Lazio President Claudio) Lotito, we shook hands and I gave my word. As far as I am concerned, we have a gentleman’s agreement, so I will wait before speaking to anyone else.”

Lazio are at the front to land Marcelo Bielsa this summer as they start to rebuild the team, on the field and at the bench. Frank de Boer is also in talks with the club but it seems Prandelli is being kept as second or even third choice, in case the other deals do not go through.