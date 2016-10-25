Benatia Compares Massimiliano Allegri to Pep Guardiola

Juventus managed to find the best possible successor for Antonio Conte when they brought in Massimiliano Allegri.
It was seen as a stopgap solution at that time. It was because Allegri had just been sacked from his role at AC Milan, although he still remains the last manager to have led Milan to a league title. There was undoubted quality within the manager as it is starting to become evident. After having led Juventus to even more league titles and one Champions League final, Allegri has been as successful, if not better, than Conte.
MedhiBenatia is the latest praise Allegri by comparing him to Manchester City bossPep Guardiola.Benatiahas managed to work under both managers as he was one of the last signings made by Guardiola before he left his last job at Bayern Munich. Allegri was quick to snap up the defender albeit on a loan deal. The 29-year-old has the capability to keep the current defenders at Juventus on their toes. Even after losing one of the best midfielders, the Italian outfit have been able to maintain their form and look odds-on favourite to retain the league title once again.
Benatia says that it is not a coincidence that Juventus have been doing well under Allegri, as the Italian is almost similar to Guardiola."Allegri asks many of the same things from us that Guardiola did at Bayern. Both coaches want you to always take an attacking approach and command the initiative.If it's 0-0 on home turf, you have to take risks to break through.Allegri is a guarantee for us and I'm very happy here. We must not lower our guard. We do not fear anyone, we're the strongest. The strongest opponent is the presumption that we have already won,” said Benatia after the recent win over Udinese.