Benatia Compares Massimiliano Allegri to Pep Guardiola

Juventus managed to find the best possible successor for Antonio Conte when they brought in Massimiliano Allegri.



It was seen as a stopgap solution at that time. It was because Allegri had just been sacked from his role at AC Milan, although he still remains the last manager to have led Milan to a league title. There was undoubted quality within the manager as it is starting to become evident. After having led Juventus to even more league titles and one Champions League final, Allegri has been as successful, if not better, than Conte.